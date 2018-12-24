BJP more dangerous than Congress, Says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused BJP of betraying the state and said that saffron party is more dangerous than Congress.

Talking to reporters, Naidu said, “It’s true that Congress caused loss to the state earlier. But they are ready to support AP in the matter of special status.BJP didn’t implement the things in AP Reorganization Act and betrayed our state. Now BJP is more dangerous than Congress to the state.”

Naidu has been extremely vocal in his criticism of the BJP-led Centre ever since he parted ways over the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

TDP stitched an alliance with the Congress as it assured to award special status to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu further said. Naidu also asserted that he will not stop until justice is done to the state of Andhra Pradesh.