Congress betrayed farmers: Union Minister

The BJP o accused that Congress Party has betrayed farmers on the issue of loan waiver. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Senior Party leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, Congress has proclaimed that they will give complete loan waiver but they have done nothing till today. He said, 397 farmers, have committed suicide in Karnataka in the past six months. Javadekar also said, Congress has betrayed farmers and has made false promises to them.

He told reporters that the Congress had promised a farm loan waiver of Rs 45,000 loan in Karnataka, but had not paid even Rs 75 crore so far. Against the total farmers’ loan of Rs 90,000 crore in Punjab, the Congress government in the state has only allocated Rs 3,000 crore in the budget and even this much loan has not been waived so far, he said.

Claiming that the Modi government is working to double farmers’ income by 2022, Javadekar said it has accepted the Swaminathan Commission report and increased the minimum support price of crops accordingly, while the Congress never accepted its recommendations.