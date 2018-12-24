CPM district secretary threatens Sanal’s family to end protest

The family of Sanal Kumar, who was killed by dysp has accused that CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary has threatened them to stop the protest. CPM has come forward putting pressure on Sanal Kumar’s family.

Aanavoor Nagappan, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary called Sanal’s father-in-law and demanded him to end the protest. He also said that the party will provide financial aid to conduct a press meet. Viji’s father Varghese said that Nagappan also threatened him over the matter. Neyyattinkara MLA K.A. Ancelan brought Varghese of Nagappan. Ancelan told Varghese that they are going to meet Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to discuss the job offered to Viji. However, Varghese was brought to Thiruvananthapuram district committee office.

Sanal’s family members including his wife and mother have been staging a protest in front of the secretariat for the last fifteen days. The government has offered financial aid and a government job to Viji. But till now it is not fulfilled.