Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed dancing and playing with his grandkids: Video

Dec 24, 2018, 06:08 pm IST
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai is the most admired ruler in the world. He is very popular not only among adults but also among kids. Some photos and videos posted in a social media platform reveal that the ruler of the oil-rich country is not only a strong ruler but also a loving grandfather. The videos and photos of the doting grandfather spending time with a few of his grandsons are melting hearts online.

These videos and photos posted by his daughter Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Instagram.

With a following of over 720,000 followers on Instagram, Sheikha Manal usually shares precious family moments on her account.

View this post on Instagram

???? ?????? #????? ? #?????? #????_???? #????_????? #?????_??_????? #????_??_????? #myfather #mysons

A post shared by Manal M R Al Maktoum (@mmbinrashid) on

View this post on Instagram

?? ???? ????? ?? ?????

A post shared by Manal M R Al Maktoum (@mmbinrashid) on

