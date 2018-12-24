Eligible M-Panel conductors will be employed in KSRTC

The M-Panel conductors who were ousted due to the High Court order now get a solacing word from transport minister. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has announced that M-panel conductors those who are eligible for the post will be re-employed.

A special committee involving Transport Principle Secretary and KSRTC MD will be formed for this. The minister has given direction to the committee to submit their report on Thursday after checking educational qualifications of temporary employees.

Earlier, HC had directed to appoint those who received PSC memo after a case was filed by PSC rank holders.

KSRTC had continued their services with 4051 temporary employees. Staff selected through PSC approached the court regarding this. The court issued a verdict that M-panel conductors should be dismissed and those who with PSC memo should be employed.