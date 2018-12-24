Former Union Minister Passes Away

Former Union Minister Captain Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad died at the age of 88 years. He had represented the Muzaffarpur parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha. He was the member of Bhartiya Janata Party.

He was being treated in Delhi at Max Hospital. Due to his illness, he decided not to contest in 2014. Before BJP, Nishad was also part of JDU and RJD.

Nishad had changed his political parties several times but was elected Member of Parliament five times consecutively from Muzaffarpur constituency. He was Union Minister of State between 1996 to 1998 in the parliament.

In April 2008, he was a member of BJP and disqualified from Rajya Sabha by the Vice President of India under Anti-Defection Law.

His son Ajay Nishad told media on Monday that his final cremation will take place on Tuesday on the bank of holy river Ganga at Hajipur.