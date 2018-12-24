India’s Vedangi Kulkarni becomes fastest Asian to cycle the globe

Indian woman Vedangi Kulkarni has become the fastest Asian to cycle the globe. Hailing from a suburb of Pune, 20-year old Vedangi cycled into Kolkata in the wee hours today, completing the 29,000 kilometers’ distance required to qualify as bicycling across the globe.

Vedangi told that she spent 159 days peddling up to 300 kilometers a day in 14 countries. Starting off from Perth in July, she will now be flying back to the Australian city to complete the record by cycling a 115-kilometer distance to reach the same place from where she started. Vedangi is a student of the University of Bournemouth in the United Kingdom pursuing a degree in sports management.

Thirty-eight year old British adventurer Jenny Graham is the fastest woman to have cycled the globe in 124 days this year.