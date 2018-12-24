Man arrested for cheating women on matrimonial sites

A 32-year-old man was arrested for cheating women on social media and matrimonial websites, police said Sunday.

The accused identified as Abhishek Vashist was carrying a reward of Rs. 50,000 on his head, they said.

Abhishek was arrested on Saturday from near Prem Ashram Chowk in Haridwar, police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused used to cheat people by making glass IDs on various matrimonial sites with different names, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

According to the officer, the accused had lured 21 women through different matrimonial sites.

The accused presented himself as the owner of a company by the name “Akshaya Deep Media House’ and posed as an affluent businessman to woo women from well-to-do families, the officer said.

A case was filed at the Barakhamba Road police station against the accused by a Delhi-based family for cheating them. A city court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case, the officer added.

According to police, the accused claimed to have worked as a reporter in various reputed news channels. In 2012, he posed as an astrologer (Acharya Atul Ji Maharaj) and appeared on Sadhana Media Channel on programmes.

After the channel got to know about his activities, they discontinued his programmes. Later, the channel issued an advisory also available on YouTube that said Acharya Atul Ji Maharaj is a fraud person and the channel also received several complaints against the accused, the DCP said.

In 2016, he was arrested in a cheating case at a police station in Chandigarh when he tried to cheat a businessman in a bogus land deal.