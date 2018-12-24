Minority Morcha district secretary resigned from BJP

Many members of BJP have been resigning from the party. Sheela Varghese, Pathanamthitta district secretary of minority morcha resigned from the party and joined CPM.

She informed that she decided to quit the party as a protest against BJP’s stand on Sabarimala women entry and the Supreme Court verdict. She also accused that BJP is neglecting the minorities. She said that the party is forcing women to protest in the streets against the SC verdict. Sheela Varghese becomes the district secretary three years ago.

Earlier Pathanamthitta Yuva Morcha distriict president Sam Mathew Thottathil had also resigned from the party.