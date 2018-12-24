Latest Newscelebrities

Nick Jonas becomes GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2018

Dec 24, 2018, 09:56 am IST
American singer Nick Jonas has got a new feather in his cap. The newly-married star has been named as GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2018. His wife and actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to wish him by posting a picture of the two. Planting a kiss on his cheek, Priyanka said that she’s honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet. She wrote, “Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas” (sic)

Before that, actor Dwayne Johnson, who came second on the list, made a hilarious post wishing Nick for the achievement. He took to social media and wrote, “The @GQMagazine’s Most Stylish Man of 2018 comes down to big newlywed @nickjonas and the big, brown, bald dude – who’s divorced.” (sic)

