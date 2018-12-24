Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi takes early-morning walk in Gandhinagar : Watch Video

This is not the first time that video footage showing PM Modi's passion for fitness and exercise has gone viral on social media.

Dec 24, 2018, 02:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a video shared by BJP social media in-charge Priti Gandhi, PM Modi is seen walking on an unknown street of Gandhinagar during wee hours. Gandhi shared the video, which shows PM Modi surrounded by a battery of security guards.

“PM @narendramodi while on his morning walk at Gandhinagar on his trip to Gujarat yesterday. The strict discipline inspite of such a hectic schedule under the highest pressure is an example each one of us can follow!” Gandhi said in a tweet on Sunday. At the time of the report, the tweet was retweeted by over 4000 and had garnered 12000 plus likes and 385 comments.

This is not the first time that video footage showing PM Modi’s passion for fitness and exercise has gone viral on social media. In June, he had shared a video showing his morning exercise routine at the PM residence in the national capital. The video had garnered over 94,000 likes and was retweeted 27,000 times

Tags

Related Articles

director-ram-gopal-varma-arrested-shooting-porn-hyderabad
Feb 23, 2018, 01:10 pm IST

Director Ram Gopal Varma to be arrested for shooting porn in Hyderabad?

Oct 16, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

Two Congress MLAs set to join BJP

Jul 20, 2018, 10:05 pm IST

India’s first ‘Robot’ theme restaurant opens in Tamil Nadu : Watch Video

disha-patani-underwater-stunt
May 8, 2018, 09:56 pm IST

Disha Patani breaks the internet with underwater acrobatic stunt: Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close