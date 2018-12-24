PM Narendra Modi takes early-morning walk in Gandhinagar : Watch Video

In a video shared by BJP social media in-charge Priti Gandhi, PM Modi is seen walking on an unknown street of Gandhinagar during wee hours. Gandhi shared the video, which shows PM Modi surrounded by a battery of security guards.

“PM @narendramodi while on his morning walk at Gandhinagar on his trip to Gujarat yesterday. The strict discipline inspite of such a hectic schedule under the highest pressure is an example each one of us can follow!” Gandhi said in a tweet on Sunday. At the time of the report, the tweet was retweeted by over 4000 and had garnered 12000 plus likes and 385 comments.

This is not the first time that video footage showing PM Modi’s passion for fitness and exercise has gone viral on social media. In June, he had shared a video showing his morning exercise routine at the PM residence in the national capital. The video had garnered over 94,000 likes and was retweeted 27,000 times