Prayagraj gets ‘Tent City’ with modern facilities for Kumbh Mela devotees

To offer world class residential facilities near the Kumbh Mela region, a tent city, equipped with modern facilities, is also being made for devotees and visitors of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

Sharing details of this lavish facility, Commissioner Ashish Goel said “Apart from the usual accommodation facilities available in the previous editions of Kumbh, for Kumbh Mela 2019 we are constructing a tent city with around 4000 luxurious tents and suits. Domestic and international devotees can make use of this facility. The bookings can be made online from almost all international booking websites.”

Prayagraj: Tent city with modern facilities & amenities being set up for Kumbh 2019. pic.twitter.com/2LIViKb6DG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2018

The tent city is being prepared on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and different hospitality partners have been selected to provide these facilities to the visitors. Satyendra Kumar, Director of one such organisation engaged in construction of these tents, told ANI, “Under PPP model we have been given this contract. As per government estimate as much as 25 Lakh foreign visitors and NRI’s are expected to come for this Kumbh. In our cottage we are providing all possible luxury facilities on par with a five-star hotel. We are also making 8 luxurious restaurants. We are also providing guide facility.”

The Ardh Kumbh Mela will commence from January 14 to March 3 next year at the Triveni Sangam – the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Thousands of devotees will flock to the city to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Prime Minister Modi on Sunday also visited Prayagraj and inaugurated a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the Kumbh Mela.