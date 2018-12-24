Rs 27.8 lakh looted at gunpoint

In Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, a 59-year-old petrol pump owner was looted at gunpoint of cash worth Rs 27.8 lakh allegedly by three unidentified men. The incident took place at around 12.45 pm when the victim, Anil Sharma, had gone to a bank along with his petrol pump caretaker Abid to deposit the cash collected over the weekend.

When he reached the bank in the afternoon and got off his car, an unidentified man approached him and he kept his hand on the victim’s shoulder. When Sharma refused to identify him, two more unknown men joined them. While one of them pulled out a pistol, the other two tried to snatch the victim’s bag. Later, they pushed the victim and fled away from the spot.

A case was registered at Sulatanpuri police station and the matter was being probed, the police said. According to the victim, three people were involved in the incident. However, police suspect the involvement of more people in the loot, police said. The CCTV footage of the incident was being analysed to ascertain the sequence of event, police added.