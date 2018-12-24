Sabarimala: Case registered against 200 people

A Case has been charged against people who stopped two women devotees from entering the Sabarimala temple on Monday. In the incident of blocking women at Sabarimala, a case has been registered against around 200 persons.

Sannidhanam police have booked the around 100 protestors who blocked the women at Marakoottam and 50 persons who staged ‘namajaba’ at Sannidhanam. Pampa police have also registered a case against more than 40 persons who blocked the women at Appachimedu. These people were booked in the wake of existing prohibitory order at Sannidhanam where public meetings and unlawful assemblage are banned. More clarity on the identity of the persons will be revealed after the detailed probe.

Sources close to police say that action will be taken against the protesters by identifying them using CCTV visuals and face detection cameras.

The police had brought back two women devotees who tried to visit Sabarimala temple on Monday morning. Official statement of the police stated that they are being brought back due to security issues. Huge protests had occurred at Chandranandan road when several protesters blocked these women.