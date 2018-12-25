Artist creates giant Santa sculpture with 10,000 plastic bottles

With the slogan `Beat Plastic Pollution’, the theme for World Environment Day 2018, international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has attempted for another record by creating world’s biggest sand Santa Clause on sand with plastic bottles.

The sand sculpture is 30 feet high and 100 feet wide. He has used about 800 tonnes of sand, including coloured sand and 10,000 plastic bottles to build this unique sculpture.

The master sculptor has also created two Christmas trees. He was assisted by 40 of his students at the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute, Puri. They took two days to build up the mammoth structure.

All the plastic bottles will be recycled after the event, said Pattnaik.

“We can make changes in our everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places, our wildlife, and our own health.” He said.

The sculpture will remain on display till the New Year day. Thousands of tourists and pilgrims who are visiting the temple town have been thronging the beach everyday for a glimpse of the marvelous structure.

Pattnaik already holds world records in the Limca Book of Records. He is also a Guinness World record holder by creating the world’s tallest sand castle.

The Padma awardee sand artist has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for India.