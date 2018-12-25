Communists trying to destroy Indian Culture says Biplab Deb

Tripura Cheif inister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed that although the communists across the country are trying to destroy the culture and civilization of India yet they cannot succeed and Tripura is the glaring example of this.

Biplab Kumar Deb said this while speaking at the ongoing conference of Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana and added that the people of Tripura had discarded the communist thinking and welcomed the ancient Indian culture.

“The communists have created a batch of goons instead of cadres and trying hard to destroy the Indian culture and civilization. The communists want to gag the people’s voice and mislead them. Unlike the communists’ allegation BJP is not trying to saffronise the country but it is the communists who unsuccessfully tried to make the whole world ‘red,’’ said Deb while addressing a gathering in Guwahati

The Tripura Chief Minister further said that while the Mughals and British tried to destroy the Indian civilization and culture and failed, the communists are also trying hard to destroy the culture and civilization of India.