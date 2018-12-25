Dileep’s next titled as ‘Parakkum Pappan’

On Christmas day, Dileep took to his social media page to announce his new film. Titled as ‘Parakkum Pappan’, the film will be directed by debutant Viyan Vishnu. The title poster was shared in the actor’s official Facebook page. The title, tagline, and poster hints at a local superhero flick. The movie will be produced jointly by Dileep’s Graand Productions and Carnival Motion Pictures.
