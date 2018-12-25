Famous Actor Charged For Sexually Assaulting 18-Year-Old Boy

For all the fans of the Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, this will not come as welcome news The actor has been charged in connection with an allegation that he sexually abused an 18-year-old boy at a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar more than two years ago, the local district attorney said on Monday.

The charge stems from an incident that allegedly took place in July 2016 between Spacey and a then-18-year-old employee of a Nantucket, Massachusetts, restaurant, according to court documents. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe wrote in a statement that an arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7 at Nantucket District Court, as the Boston Globe first reported.

After more than a year out of the limelight following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Spacey reemerged on Monday with a bizarre video posted on YouTube and Twitter titled Let Me Be Frank, in which he appeared to reprise his character of President Frank Underwood from House of Cards. Check out the video:

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

Former news anchor Heather Unruh came forward in November 2017 to say the actor stuck his hand down the pants of her son, who was 18 at the time, and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant on Nantucket in July 2016. Her son fled the restaurant when Spacey went to use the bathroom, Unruh said at the time