Gautam Gambhir Shares the Pic of Santa Claus with Mask, Here is Why

Dec 25, 2018, 06:46 am IST
Gautam Gambhir is a cricketer who is known for responding to social issues sharply. The former opener had retired from International cricket recently and that hasn’t stopped him from responding to the issues around him.

Yesterday he took to Twitter r to criticise AAP government over pollution in Delhi. Sharing a picture of a man dressed as Santa Claus wearing a mask, Gambhir wrote, “If you permit, sir, may I come? Else, get a Christmas tree, at least, sir.” Gambhir also tagged CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in his tweet. Check out his tweet.

