Gujarat Chief Minister completes 1 year in office ; launches projects worth Rs 666 crore

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 666 crore across the state to mark the completion of one year in office.

As many as 5,538 projects related to the education sector were launched by Rupani from Gandhinagar, said a government release.

Rupani had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second time on December 26 last year after the ruling BJP retained power in the elections held that month.

The CM either inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 666 through remote control from a function held at the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

These projects included 5,179 newly-built classrooms of schools and colleges, nine polytechnic college buildings and 350 anganwadi centres, the release said.

During the event, Rupani also interacted with beneficiaries, students, parents and anganwadi workers of 21 district through video conferencing facility.