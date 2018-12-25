KeralaLatest News

Heavy rush in Sabarimala temple,more than one lakh devotees visit today

Dec 25, 2018, 10:08 pm IST
Sabarimala

More than one lakh devotees trekked the Sabarimala temple on Tuesday setting an all-time high record of the season. 1,02,680 devotees had visited the hill shrine on Tuesday.

In Pampa nadapanthal, barricades were put in place in the afternoon due to huge rush witnessed in here. It was removed after one hour. Police have decided not to place barricades again as the rush on the other side mounts.

It is known that the protests that took place in the previous days relating to women entry have not affected the devotees’ arrival.

