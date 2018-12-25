“If People go to Moon, they will be able to see Women Wall From there”: Chintha Jerome

The Women Wall Kerala Government is going to raise on January 1 has been drawing flaks from all corners but that hasn’t diluted the confidence or enthusiasm of left leaders. Kerala Youth Commission and left leader Chintha Jerome is over the moon and her speech about the Women Wall has literally got the ‘moon’ reference in it.

Historian’s mark in books that the only man-made object which was visible to researchers at the moon from there was the Great wall of china. It is sure that in the days to come if someone goes to Moon, they are going to see the Wall of Kerala Women’s pride” she said.

“Under the leadership of Kerala C.M we young women are here to protect the Renaissance values of Kerala” added the young leader.