Kozhikode: CPI(M) Leader and Former M.P C.S Sujatha has said that everyone has the right to go Sabarimala.

If someone has said that actvists cannot go Sabarimala, I don’t agree with them even one percent. There is no other temple like Sabarimala in India. Everyone has the right to go there. People from all spheres of life go there,” she said.

Sujatha said is should be checke separately if someone is trying to create issues at Sabarimala deliberately.