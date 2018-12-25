Kim Kardashian shared a bikini selfie surrounded by Birkin bags

Kim Kardashian, the reality star and media magnate took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off some of her most striking assets – her ample Birkin bags.

She shared a selfie from what appeared to be inside of her own very big walk-in closet, the back wall of which was lined with over a dozen of the luxurious, extremely prized Hermès bags among other purses and shoes.

Kim was pictured in a shiny bikini and she made no mention of the classy totes in the caption, in its place writing just, “I need a spray tan.”

The photo shows Kardashian West surrounded by dozens of Hermès Birkin bags. According to a Fortune article from 2015, the iconic bags start at about $12,000 for the cheapest option — meaning Kardashian West is surrounded by quite a fortune.