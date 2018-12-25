Kudumbasree to Face Serious Action if their Participation in Women Wall is Poor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government is leaving no stone unturned to make sure its Women Wall is a grand success amidst criticisms being raised against the wall from all corners. Messages are now spreading that if Kudumbasree units fall behind in their participation in the wall, they might face strong action. The messages are spreading in the name of Kudumbasree’s Assistant District Mission Co-Ordinator for Malappuram district.

The talk among the women is that if a certain unit is not involved in the wall as expected, such Ayalkoottams number and affiliation number will be given to the Assistant District Mission Co Ordinator. Message also says that benefits like small loans cannot be expected if they don’t meet the targets.

The message also asks women to not to take into consideration the instruction of the high court to avoid small children from the wall. The message says the district mission will take care of all the expense for the Women Wall.