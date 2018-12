Kummanam Rajasekharan likely to contest in upcoming LS polls

It has been reported that senior BJP leader and Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajaskharan is likely to contest from Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. At present, he is the governor of Mizoram. Resentment has originated among BJP workers over the Sabarimala issue and many members want Kummanam Rajasekharan to come back to the state.

Kummanam began his political career as an activist of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Sangh Parivar in the state of Kerala in 1970. From 2015 to 2018, he was the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala.

In 1987, he resigned from government service and became a full-time Sangh Parivar worker, while being instrumental in spearheading Kerala’s Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, Balasadanams, and Ekal Vidyalayas. Rajaseharan has been the secretary of Hindu Aikya Vedi, Sabarimala Ayyappa Sewa Samajam, General-Secretary and Chairman of Janmabhumi.