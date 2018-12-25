‘Odiyan’ rising all over again

The recently released Malayalam movie ‘Odiyan’ starring Mohanlal was the most hyped and talked film in the Mollywood. But after release, some of the Mohanlal fans became angry as per them the film did not rise to their desires. Later the film has to face a massive degrading in social media. And a lot many controversies followed that. But the film registered whopping collection and has already broken many collection records.

But now the movie again hit headlines as a ‘making video’ of the film which includes funny and interesting moments has been released. The making video has become already viral in social media. The film directed by V.A.Sreekumar Menon is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.