Prime Minister Imran Khan extended greetings to the Christian community on Christmas Day.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy and peaceful Christmas,” the prime minister said in a tweet as the Christian community celebrates the festive occasion.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy and peaceful Christmas. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2018

President Dr Arif Alvi extended his warmest greetings to the Christian brethren all over the world particularly in Pakistan on the joyous occasion and lauded the sincere efforts of the Christian community for the socioeconomic development of the country.

“I also take this opportunity to pay rich tribute to the sacrifices made by our Christian brethren in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism,” he said in his message on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

The president said that the Government of Pakistan held sacrosanct the principle of equal rights and freedom for all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also wished Pakistani Christians on the eve.

“Merry Christmas to our Christian brethren,” Qureshi said on Twitter.

Merry Christmas to our Christian brethren. May this festive occasion bring you a lot of joy and prosperity. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 24, 2018

The fact that Imran Khan is wishing only his ‘Christian citizens’ and not all of Pakistan surprises no one in Pakistan. Who else would he wish, they would likely ask.

