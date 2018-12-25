Three month pregnant cow sexually assaulted in Andhra Pradesh

A three-month pregnant cow in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district was allegedly raped by unidentified men. The owner found the bovine tied to a toddy tree with blood oozing out of its genitals.

Dairy farmer Nama Buchicharaju’s cow had been missing since Sunday in the district’s Pithapuram Mandalam area. After a hunt, the animal was found tied to a nearby tree with bleeding genitals, a police officer said.

A local veterinarian confirmed that the cow was sexually assaulted, following which Buchicharaju lodged a complaint against unidentified people.

As soon as the news spread in the area, local residents thronged the police station and demanded arrest of the accused. The protesters were pacified after police assured them of swift action.

Earlier this year, a pregnant goat was allegedly sodomised by eight men in Haryana’s Mewat after which the animal died.