UPSC age limit: No proposal to alter age criteria clarifies govt

The government clarified that there is no proposal to alter the age criteria of eligibility for civil service examinations. Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s State Office and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, no such proposal is being considered by the Centre. He said, all the reports and speculations should be put to rest in this regard.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the Centre may lower the upper age limit for entry into the civil services and the age may be brought down to 27 years for general category candidates in a phased manner by 2022-23.

Currently, the upper age limit remains 32 years for candidates belonging to general category. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category, the upper age limit to appear for the exam remains 37 years.