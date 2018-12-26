Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Ayodhya: Govt will explore other option says BJP leader

Dec 26, 2018, 09:31 pm IST
BJP leader Ram Madhav said that the option of taking the ordinance route on the Ram Temple issue is always open, but the government will wait for the Supreme Court to decide on the matter. The BJP general secretary said that the Supreme Court is set to hear the Ram Jannmabhumi-Babri Masjid case from January 4 and expressed hope that the matter would be disposed of in a fast-track manner. However, he warned that in case of a delay, the Government would be free to explore other options.

The statement from Madhav came in the wake of the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) deciding to file a petition in the Supreme Court in case the Narendra Modi government at brings in an ordinance paving way for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. A decision to this effect was taken by the BMAC during a meeting on Tuesday.

The apex court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions for hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on January 4. The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul.

