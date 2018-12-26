Banks recover Rs 2.33 lakh crore worth of bad loans

The Public Sector Banks have recovered 2.33 lakh crore rupees worth of bad loans during the four years from the financial year 2014-15 to fiscal 2017-18. Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply to the Lok Sabha informed this.

As per RBI data on global operations for PSBs, during the financial years 2014-15 to 2017-18, PSBs recovered 2,33,339 crore rupees, of which 32,693 crores were from written-off accounts. Write-offs of non-performing assets is a regular exercise of the banks to clean up their balance sheet, ta ax benefit and capital optimisation.

Country’s largest lender SBI, stood on a gross bad loans of 2.02 lakh crore rupees as on September 30, 2018. Among the rest of the 20 PSBs, Punjab National Bank had grossed NPAs to the tune of 80,993 crore rupees by end of second quarter of the current fiscal, IDBI Bank 50,690 crore rupees, Bank of India 50,338 crore rupees, Union Bank of India 48,575 crores. Bank of Baroda also had NPAs to the tune of 46,454 crores, Canara Bank 41,907 crores, Central Bank of India 37,411 crores, Indian Overseas Bank 35,607 crores and UCO Bank 28,822 crores.