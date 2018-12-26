C.A.Kuttappa is India’s new chief boxing coach

Dronacharya awardee C.A.Kuttappa has taken over as India’s chief boxing coach at the ongoing national camp. The 39-year-old Kuttappa is credited with shaping some of the country’s most successful boxers such as Vijender Singh, Suranjoy Singh, and Shiva Thapa, among others. He took over from veteran coach S.R.Singh at the beginning of the camp which started December 10. Singh has since retired.

The current set of boxers in the camp, barring the national champions, will be giving trials in the second week of January, which will lead to a pruning and form the basis of selection for the India Open and the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria.