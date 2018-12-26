KeralaLatest News

Check out today’s Petrol Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Dec 26, 2018, 09:49 am IST
Less than a minute
Petrol-Prices-Falls-Down-For-The-Third-Straight-Day

The price of Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 72.98 per litre Today.

As of June 2017, Petrol prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of petrol gets nearly doubled.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 11, 2018, 06:54 am IST

Childless Sister-In-Law Was Killed On Tantrik’s Orders

Jun 6, 2018, 03:25 pm IST

#Justifceforsreejith activist youth makes serious allegations against Sreejith

Feb 2, 2018, 10:42 am IST

Actress who felt reduced to “vagina “ after watching ‘Padmavat’ angrily reacts to the tweet of Vivek Agnihotri

looking for Rohmer
May 11, 2018, 07:29 pm IST

This Film is discussed in China for a Completely different reason

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close