India’s exports performance extremely good: Suresh Prabhu

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that India’s exports performance has been “extremely good” in the past 14 months, but he was not fully satisfied as yet and the plans for 2019 also include a special focus on boosting shipments to the African continent and Latin America given huge growth potential there.

He has informed that the country is preparing a specific strategy for exports to each geography to ensure that outward shipments become the driving force for the country’s overall economic growth in 2019.

He said the Indian exports are growing at a time when the global trade is witnessing worst ever headwinds, countries are fighting at import duty front and there is increasing protectionism and slowdown in demand.