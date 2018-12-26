Lok Sabha Election: BJP appoints party in-charges in 17 States

BJP President Amit Shah appointed party’s in-charges in 17 states for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has been given the responsibility of Rajasthan while Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will be in charge of Uttarakhand. A Gujarat leader Govardhan Jhadapia, party vice-president Dushyant Gautam and Narottam Mishra will be in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP General secretary Bhupender Yadav has been assigned Bihar and another General secretary Anil Jain will look after the party’s affairs in Chhattisgarh. Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan and party secretary Deodhar Rao will be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh. Mahendra Singh will be in-charge of Assam and O P Mathur of Gujarat.

The BJP has also appointed in-charges and co-in charges for several other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana and Sikkim.