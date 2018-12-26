Latest NewsIndia

Man gives Triple Talaq to wife on phone

Dec 26, 2018, 06:47 am IST
Less than a minute

A Muslim man divorced his wife by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice on the mobile phone for not getting a dowry, police said on Tuesday.

Naseem Ahmed, who got married in July last year, allegedly beat up his wife and drove her out of his house in Salempur village on December 8 as she could not meet his demand.

The woman then went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

SP P N Kolanchi ordered the police station concerned to register an FIR.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that soon after her marriage, her in-laws started demanding Rs 2 lakh as dowry and later started misbehaving with her and even beat her up before driving her out of the house.

A case has been registered in this connection.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 3, 2017, 04:58 pm IST

Noida techie’s boyfriend arrested for her murder

Beans-Salad
Oct 7, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Mixed Beans Salad Recipe

Tsunami
Mar 30, 2018, 07:17 am IST

Huge earthquake and tsunami warning

Aug 31, 2017, 07:15 pm IST

Demonetisation was money laundering exercise, says Sitaram Yechury

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close