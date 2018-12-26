Man gives Triple Talaq to wife on phone

A Muslim man divorced his wife by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice on the mobile phone for not getting a dowry, police said on Tuesday.

Naseem Ahmed, who got married in July last year, allegedly beat up his wife and drove her out of his house in Salempur village on December 8 as she could not meet his demand.

The woman then went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

SP P N Kolanchi ordered the police station concerned to register an FIR.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that soon after her marriage, her in-laws started demanding Rs 2 lakh as dowry and later started misbehaving with her and even beat her up before driving her out of the house.

A case has been registered in this connection.