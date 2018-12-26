Latest NewsIndia

Man injured after being thrashed by gang at motorcycle showroom : Watch Video

Dec 26, 2018, 11:49 am IST
A man injured after being thrashed by more than 10 men in a motorcycle showroom in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Dec 23.

Police investigating the matter. According to the reports pouring in this developing story, the victim is an agent who takes care of the financing of the motorcycle. The man gets a hard thrash from the mob of 10.

The main accused in a white jacket is seen thrashing the man brutally. the police are looking into the case.

