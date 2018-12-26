Maruti to recall 59000 vehicles over defect

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced to recall 5,900 super carry vehicles over possible fuel filter defect. The Company will inspect a possible defect in fuel filter of 5900 Super Carry vehicles manufactured between 26th April 2018 and 1st August 2018. This also includes vehicles in which fuel filter has been replaced in the field during this period.

Starting 26th December 2018 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost, the company said.

Alternatively, customers of Super Carry can visit the company’s website and fill in the chassis number ( MA3 followed by 14 digits alphanumeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.