MQM leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi shot dead in Pakistan

Former member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead on Tuesday in Karachi.

According to Pakistan media, two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Abidi’s car on Khayaban-e-Ghazi street in DHA’s Phase V, Station House Office Gizri Asad Mangi said.

Abidi was alone in his car when he was shot near his residence. He sustained injuries and was taken to PNS Shifa hospital by his father, Akhlaq Abidi, reported Dawn.

In September, Abidi had announced his resignation from MQM-P’s basic membership citing “personal reasons” after the party ignored him in allotting ticket for NA-243 by-election following his defeat at the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 25 general elections.

Syed Ali Raza Abidia had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from June 2013 to May 2018.