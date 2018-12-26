NIA busts IS inspired terror module; serial blasts planned

National Investigation Agency has today conducted searches at 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS-inspired module styled as ‘Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam’. The module was in an advanced stage of carrying out a series of blasts. NIA has arrested 10 accused after initial interrogation of the 16 suspects.

NIA Inspector General, Alok Mittal said that the level of preparation suggests their aim was to carry out explosions in near future by remote control blasts and fidayeen attacks. These suspects were making remote control bombs. He informed that the mastermind is Mufti Sohail, who is a native of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

Total amount worth Rs 7.5 lakh was recovered, and around 100 mobile phones, 135 SIM cards, laptops, and memory were also seized.