No prayers in public places: Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP Police

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party chief, Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out against Uttar Pradesh Police after a notice was issued in Noida’s Sector 58 which prohibited the offering of prayers in public places. He questioned the reasoning given for the order and asked how offering prayers can disrupt peace and harmony.

The Noida Poice had issued an order directing the managers of industrial units and multi-national companies to restrict their employees from offering prayers in open public spaces in Sector 58, which ’caused inconvenience to the general public. The notice issued had indeed warned that the firms would be held responsible for any breach of this directive.

Owaisi came down hard against the order and accused the cops of targetting Muslims. “UP Cops literally showered petals for Kanwariyas, but namaz once a week can mean “disrupting peace & harmony,” he tweeted on Wednesday.