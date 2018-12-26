Latest NewsIndia

Petrol price goes below Rs 70-mark for first time in 2018

Dec 26, 2018, 07:09 am IST
Less than a minute
petrol
petrol prices rises

On Tuesday, petrol was sold at Rs 69.86 a litre in the national capital, data on the Indian Oil Corp’ website showed.

Similarly, in the southern metropolitan city of Chennai too, petrol price declined to a fresh low level — Rs 72.41 — down from selling price of Rs 72.48.

In Kolkata and Mumbai, petrol prices which had already hit their respective lowest levels of 2018 earlier in the month declined further on Tuesday to Rs 71.89 and Rs 75.41 against the previous price of Rs 71.96 and Rs 75.48 per litre.

The decline in domestic fuel prices comes amid the recent fall in global crude oil prices.

As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

However, cost of diesel remained stagnant in the four metro cities. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel was prices were maintained at Rs 63.83, Rs 65.59, Rs 66.79 and Rs 67.38 respectively.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 29, 2017, 06:26 pm IST

Indian Army to buy new weapons worth Rs 40,000 crore

Jan 1, 2018, 04:47 pm IST

From Nothing to Miss world; Rare pics of Aishwarya Rai over the Years

Feb 23, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

China deploys more soldiers along the India border with improved warfare technologies

virat
Aug 7, 2018, 11:17 am IST

(Video) England Fans Chant ” Where is Your Virat Kohli” to Mock Indian Fans

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close