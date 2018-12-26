CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is the latest internet sensation, here is the proof

Dec 26, 2018, 11:06 am IST
After a mashup of Sara Ali Khan singing Simmba new song, Aankh Marey, surfaced on the internet, the netizens can’t seem to get enough of the actor.

The actor, who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, is busy with the promotions of the film. But while promotions can be a tiring task, Sara is making sure to sing and dance her through it.

One of Sara’s fan clubs on social media has combined all of her singing stints at interviews in a mashup and while the mashup in itself is too fun to miss, it’s given the internet their latest crush.

From fans sharing how relatable Sara is to just how entertaining is – a lot of love is going Sara’s way and for all the right reasons. Comments like “This is everything”, “Dil hi aa gaya mera” to “She’s so cute” and “Finally someone’s matching Ranveer Singh’s energy” began to flood in on the post.

