Sara Ali Khan posed together with family at Simmba screening: See Pics

Dec 26, 2018, 02:40 pm IST
As the film Simmba gears to hit the screens on December 28, a special screening was organised last night for close friends and family. The screening of the film was attended by the lead cast and their families. In one of the photos circulating on social media, Sara can be seen posing with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

#SaraAliKhan during the screening of #Simmba along with mom #AmritaSingh & brother #IbrahimAliKhan. h

A post shared by TFK – Dil Se Filmi (@tfk_dil_se_filmi) on

