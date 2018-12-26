KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

To resist ‘feudalistic policies’ of right-wing parties a grand alliance is necessary says LDF

Dec 26, 2018, 04:47 pm IST
CPM Central Committee member and LDF convenor A.Vijayaraghavan told media that the political line that BJP raises in Kerala is anti-women. BJP is trying to communally divide the state and the Congress is backing them. Both Congress and BJP are trying to degrade and destroy the social values of Kerala, which the state had earned through long renaissance movements. So in order to resist this, the LDF will join hands with parties with a secular outlook.

BJP is placing the politics of anti-woman and communal politics. This is a most dangerous movement, which will certainly destroy the democratic setup of the Kerala society. Unfortunately, Congress is backing BJP in this process. Both the parties are trying to lead Kerala to the feudal age, A.Vijayaraghavan added.

