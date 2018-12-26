Top pictures of internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier which gained a lot of attention in 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier started her career a year back in 2017 as a model, she bagged many positions in several beauty pageants but got her breakthrough with her cute wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her yet-to-be-released Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Recently in a report, it was stated that after her flirtatious wink she became the most searched celebrity on google and bagged number 1 position followed by Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas and Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary.

Recent reports also say that she is all set for her Bollywood debut. The shoot has already begun in London. The movie titled Sridevi Bungalow will be directed by Prasanth Mambully.

As 2018 is coming to an end here are the top pictures of the actress;