Latest Newscelebrities

Top pictures of internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier which gained a lot of attention in 2018

Dec 26, 2018, 04:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

Priya Prakash Varrier started her career a year back in 2017 as a model, she bagged many positions in several beauty pageants but got her breakthrough with her cute wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her yet-to-be-released Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Recently in a report, it was stated that after her flirtatious wink she became the most searched celebrity on google and bagged number 1 position followed by Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas and Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary.

Recent reports also say that she is all set for her Bollywood debut. The shoot has already begun in London. The movie titled Sridevi Bungalow will be directed by Prasanth Mambully.

As 2018 is coming to an end here are the top pictures of the actress;

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 11, 2018, 09:18 pm IST

Widespread appreciation for Nimisha’s performance in ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’

Jan 23, 2018, 07:58 pm IST

Most trusted government world wide survey : Here’s the full ranking list

Feb 2, 2018, 01:07 pm IST

Late Prime Minister’s son takes his own life; media reports

Jan 19, 2018, 07:06 am IST

WhatsApp launches new App with exciting new features

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close