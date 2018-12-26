Tovino’s next film to start rolling in January

Tovino Thomas has had a great 2018 with eight releases, which included a cameo appearance, a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual and his debut straight Tamil film. Most of his films were successful which further cemented his position among the top league of stars. He will be starting 2019 with ‘Luca’, a project which was announced earlier this year.

Debutant Arun Bose is directing the movie and he is also scripting it jointly with Mridul George. Ahaana Krishna noted for her roles in ‘Njan Steve Lopez’ and ‘Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela’ has been signed as the female lead. Nimish Ravi will be cranking the camera and promising young composer Sooraj S Kurup will be handling the music department. Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain are jointly producing the movie under the banner of Stories and Thoughts Productions.