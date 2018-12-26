Trailer of Rajinikanth’s Petta to release soon

Trailer of Rajinikanth’s Petta to release in 3 days and fans are super excited about it. The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Simran Bagga, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi.

Fans are already pretty excited about Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Petta. The teaser and songs from the film were already a rage among fans.

The teaser of the film was released on Thalaiva’s birthday as a treat to all his fans.