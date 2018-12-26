Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates projects worth Rs 161 crore in UP

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated 158 development projects on the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow.

Singh also laid the foundation stone for 418 development projects, making it to a total of 576 projects worth Rs 161 crore.

Rajnath Singh laid the foundation of multiple projects to work towards Vajpayee’s dream of development of Lucknow. He asserted that Lucknow is slowly and steadily moving towards acquiring the status and stature that the late Prime Minister had thought of.

Addressing the party members and party workers, the home minister said Vajpayee’s birth anniversary has been always celebrated in Lucknow.

However, Vajpayee passed away in August this year, but his birth anniversary will be celebrated in his memory.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had served as Member of Parliament from Lucknow.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Mahendra Singh, Mohsin Raza, Brajesh Pathak, MLA Pankaj Singh, Suresh Srivastava, Neeraj Bora, Union Home Minister’s representative Diwakar Tripathi among others.